SBU announces detention of Russian GRU agents preparing terrorist attack in Kyiv: 20-year-old girl among recruits

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 26288 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 124977 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 179191 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 112433 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 348004 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175440 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146181 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196507 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125387 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108325 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
72%
SBU announces detention of Russian GRU agents preparing terrorist attack in Kyiv: 20-year-old girl among recruits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20588 views

The SBU reported that two agents of a Russian GRU who were preparing a terrorist attack in Kyiv were detained. The attackers planned to detonate an improvised explosive device in a crowded place in the capital to spread panic, the SBU said.

SBU announces detention of Russian GRU agents preparing terrorist attack in Kyiv: 20-year-old girl among recruits

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that together with the National Police they detained agents of the Russian GRU who were preparing a terrorist attack in Kyiv, UNN reports.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police prevented a bloody terrorist attack in Kyiv, which was planned by Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU). As a result of a special operation, two Russian agents were detained who were to prepare an improvised explosive device and detonate it in a crowded place in the capital of Ukraine

- the SBU reported on social media.

According to SBU counterintelligence, the Russians' goal was to maximize the number of civilian deaths in Kyiv to spread panic among citizens.

Russian intelligence remotely recruited a 20-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia, who was looking for "easy" money in Telegram channels, to commit a terrorist attack

- the SBU said.

According to the SBU, after being recruited, the agent received detailed instructions from the occupiers on how to make an explosive device from improvised components.

"According to the enemy's instructions, the attacker used two mobile phones to connect a detonator with plastid, which she had to get from a camouflaged cache. The occupants planned to "dump" its geolocation to the girl on the eve of the terrorist attack," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, it was established that she was in contact with a staff member of a Russian GRU, which was located in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

"The agent involved her 26-year-old partner in cooperation with the aggressor. Before committing the terrorist attack, both suspects had to fulfill a "control" task of the Russian special service: to set fire to several units of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region," the SBU said.

"To prevent the crime, SBU counterintelligence detained both traitors red-handed when they tried to set fire to an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) performing tasks on the southern front," the statement said.

It is noted that at the scene of the incident, the detainees were seized tools of the crime and mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in favor of Russia.

The SBU investigators served them suspicion notices under Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of persons under martial law). The perpetrators are in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

