SBI on MSEC scandals: what punishment awaits officials
Kyiv • UNN
The SBI will investigate cases of unjustified disability of officials. They will check the decisions of the MSEC to establish disability, and criminal proceedings under various articles are possible.
The State Bureau of Investigation will open criminal proceedings if it establishes that the disability was granted unreasonably. This was stated by the SBI communications adviser Tetyana Sapian on the air of "We-Ukraine", UNN reports.
She recalled the case when the head of the MSEC and her son, who holds a position in the Pension Fund, were exposed for illegal enrichment and fraud with medical documents.
"The question arises: how did a person who works in government agencies get such wealth? She was notified of being suspected of illicit enrichment, and a pre-trial investigation is underway. This topic remains relevant for the SBI as well. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the law enforcement agency detected offenses in various bodies for illegal enrichment, for example, the TCC - Odesa Military Commissariat, which is currently in jail. All areas that affect the defense capability of our country were in the field of view of the SBI," she said.
According to her, law enforcement agencies have been instructed to verify the decisions of these medical and social commissions to establish disability with officials of the relevant state bodies.
"Based on the results of the inspection, if there are suspicions that a person working in government agencies received a disability illegally, this will be the basis for criminal proceedings. These may be various articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - forgery, fraud, illicit enrichment and participation in an organized criminal group. Our task is to bring this case to court," Sapian added.
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the reports of Health Minister Viktor Liashko and Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych during the NSDC meeting on the MSEC violations unconvincing.
Zelenskyy also noted that there should be political responsibility of the Prosecutor General for the situation in the prosecution bodies of Ukraine.
After that, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announcedthat he had resigned.