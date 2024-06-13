Sappers seize deadly planning bomb in frontline Kharkiv: photo

In frontline Kharkiv, sappers seized a deadly UMPB D-30SN planning bomb, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Deminers of the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response have once again removed a deadly UMPB D-30SN planning bomb in frontline Kharkiv.

"There is no threat to civilians," the SES reported.

In addition, the rescuers showed a photo of a super-powerful weapon - a modified bomb launched at the private sector of Kharkiv.