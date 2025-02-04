ukenru
SAPO asks to confiscate two cars from ex-head of Kharkiv district TCC: what else does the official own

SAPO asks to confiscate two cars from ex-head of Kharkiv district TCC: what else does the official own

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21706 views

The SAPO filed a lawsuit to confiscate two luxury cars worth UAH 3.4 million from the former head of the Shevchenkivskyi TCC of Kharkiv. The cars are registered in the name of the official's mother-in-law, but are used by his family.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is asking to confiscate two cars of Artur Vorontsov, the former head of the Shevchenkivskyi District Territorial Center for Manning and Social Support in Kharkiv, which are registered to his mother-in-law. This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, UNN reports.

Details

On February 3, 2025, the SAPO prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to declare UAH 3.4 million worth of assets unjustified and to recover them for the state (civil forfeiture), which formally belong to a relative but are actually used by the family of the former head of the district TCC and JV of Kharkiv

- the statement said.

According to UNN sources , this is the former head of the Shevchenkivskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support of Kharkiv, Artur Vorontsov, who now heads the department for communal property management of the Lozova City Council of Kharkiv region.

New scheme of mobilization evasion set up in Kharkiv TCR, searches conducted - SBI29.01.25, 11:48 • 37550 views

The SAPO notes that based on the SBI materials, it was established that the mother-in-law of the head of the district TCC and JV of Kharkiv owns two new luxury cars worth UAH 3 million 423 thousand, which were purchased in 2022-2023.

“However, it turned out that the cars were actually used by the official and his close relatives, meaning that it was he who could perform actions with this asset that were identical to the right to dispose of it. At the same time, an analysis of the income and expenses of the official, his family members and relatives revealed that it was impossible to acquire these objects at the expense of legitimate income. Given the findings, the prosecutor filed a lawsuit to recover the said asset to the state, the legality of which raises reasonable doubts,” the SAPO added.

According to of the declarationfiled by Vorontsov in April 2024 before his dismissal, he earned UAH 283 thousand 426 in the TCC. He also owns a residential building purchased in 2016 in Lozova, as well as an apartment in Kharkiv purchased in 2023 for UAH 2 million 539.6 thousand.

In 2023, Vorontsov earned UAH 561 thousand 815, and received UAH 30 thousand from the alienation of movable property.

Recall

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office demands that assets used by the family of the head of the department of the National Police of Ukraine's Department for Combating Drug Crimes be recognized as unjustified. The assets in question are an apartment and two non-residential premises worth UAH 2.5 million, which were purchased in 2021 in one of Kyiv's elite residential complexes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

