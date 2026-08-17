Sandu called on Moldova to help Ukraine with grain transit despite farmers’ discontent

Moldovan President Maia Sandu supported the authorities’ decision to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian grain through the country despite concerns among Moldovan farmers. Sandu made the statement on Radio Moldova, UNN reports.

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She emphasized that Moldova cannot turn its back on Ukraine, which continues to grow and export grain amid the war.

If Ukraine is unable to sell its products and does not have the money for self-defense, we will have bigger problems than we do today. Of course, we need to think about how to ensure that our sector does not suffer too much, but at the same time we cannot turn our backs on Ukrainians who are bombed here every night, while every day they wake up, grow grain, and resist. Through their resistance, they are also defending our peace – Maia Sandu said.

Moldova is reducing transit tariffs

The president believes that the authorities and farmers can find a solution that will ensure the transit of Ukrainian grain while protecting the interests of local producers.

Obviously, we want our farmers to prevail, and I am confident that they will. But let us not interfere when our neighbors ask us to help them. This is an opportunity for us to help them. Other states are helping them much more – with financial aid and military assistance. This is precisely where we can help them, through these transit routes – Sandu said.

On August 12, the Moldovan government announced an agreement with Ukraine to reduce tariffs on the rail transit of Ukrainian cargo by 50%. The discount will be in effect from August 10 to December 31, 2026. The authorities expect this to generate several million euros in revenue for Moldova’s railway.

At the same time, the Forța Fermierilor association opposed the current approach to the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products. On August 17, farmers said they could organize “mass” protests if the authorities failed to make progress in resolving their demands by August 21.

Moldova will receive over 100 Senator armored vehicles tested in Ukraine and Israeli self-propelled artillery systems