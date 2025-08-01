Sanctions, drone production, and coordination with Trump: what Zelenskyy discussed with the British Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They discussed Russia's brutal attack on Kyiv, increased drone production and financial needs, as well as sanctions and coordination with US leader Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Keir expressed condolences over the death of our people as a result of the Russian shelling of Kyiv. It was an absolutely treacherous, brutal missile and drone attack that claimed the lives of 31 people, five of whom were children. Today we talked about how to stop the killings, provide more protection for our people, and force Russia to end this war. - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, according to the President, "they discussed the urgency of increasing drone production, especially interceptors. There is a specific financial need, and we agreed to find a solution."

The leaders of Ukraine and Britain also discussed sanctions.

Russia is really afraid of them, no matter how much it tries to pretend that it doesn't care. Sanctions definitely work, and there will only be more of them. We are working with everyone on coordinated restrictive measures. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The leaders also discussed interaction with American partners, "including coordination of steps with President Trump, and possible formats for peace talks at the leadership level."