Zelenskyy reacted to statements from Russia: Ukraine proposes to move to a conversation at the leaders' level

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine proposes Russia move from exchanging statements and technical-level meetings to a conversation at the leaders' level, UNN reports with reference to the head of state's Telegram.

Details

We see and support President Trump's efforts to end the Russian war, all the killings, and to achieve a dignified and lasting peace. We are grateful to everyone in the world who supports the work for peace and helps us protect lives. We hear statements from Russia, and if this is a signal of their serious readiness to end the war with dignity and establish a truly lasting peace, and not just an attempt to gain more time for war and a delay in sanctions, then Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet at the leaders' level at any time - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President emphasized that Ukraine understands who makes decisions in Russia and who must end this war.

The whole world understands this too. Ukraine proposes to move from exchanging statements and technical-level meetings to a conversation at the leaders' level. America proposed this. Ukraine supported it. Russia's readiness is needed - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Context

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that negotiations with Ukraine on a ceasefire are in demand. At the same time, he emphasized that the demands voiced by Russia in June 2024 remain valid.

Earlier, the Russian side demanded that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the territory of the so-called "DPR", "LPR", Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Ukraine also had to commit not to join NATO and remain a non-aligned state.