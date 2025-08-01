Zelenskyy reacted to statements from Russia: Ukraine proposes to move to a conversation at the leaders' level

$41.710.05
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Rada increased defense spending
"Black cash" for 4 million hryvnias: SBI exposed another corruption scheme
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in England
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraph
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 95208 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Friedrich Merz
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Facebook
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Zelenskyy reacted to statements from Russia: Ukraine proposes to move to a conversation at the leaders' level

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

President Zelenskyy calls on Russia for a meeting at the leaders' level to end the war. Ukraine is ready for negotiations at any moment, if it is not an attempt to buy time.

Zelenskyy reacted to statements from Russia: Ukraine proposes to move to a conversation at the leaders' level

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine proposes Russia move from exchanging statements and technical-level meetings to a conversation at the leaders' level, UNN reports with reference to the head of state's Telegram.

Details

We see and support President Trump's efforts to end the Russian war, all the killings, and to achieve a dignified and lasting peace. We are grateful to everyone in the world who supports the work for peace and helps us protect lives. We hear statements from Russia, and if this is a signal of their serious readiness to end the war with dignity and establish a truly lasting peace, and not just an attempt to gain more time for war and a delay in sanctions, then Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet at the leaders' level at any time

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The President emphasized that Ukraine understands who makes decisions in Russia and who must end this war.

The whole world understands this too. Ukraine proposes to move from exchanging statements and technical-level meetings to a conversation at the leaders' level. America proposed this. Ukraine supported it. Russia's readiness is needed

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Context

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that negotiations with Ukraine on a ceasefire are in demand. At the same time, he emphasized that the demands voiced by Russia in June 2024 remain valid.

Earlier, the Russian side demanded that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the territory of the so-called "DPR", "LPR", Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Ukraine also had to commit not to join NATO and remain a non-aligned state.

Anna Murashko

NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine