Alternative available: Samsung unveiled Galaxy S25 FE and new tablets at IFA in Berlin

In addition to the cheaper but high-quality S25 FE smartphone, Samsung Electronics Co. also announced updates to its tablet lineup – the Galaxy Tab S11 and a separate Ultra model.

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S25 FE smartphone (estimated price $650, but in Europe it may cost from €759). The presentation took place at the IFA exhibition in Berlin:

FE, short for “fan edition”;

it is a premium model that uses the same aluminum materials and selfie camera as the Galaxy S25 (costs $800);

at the same time, in the FE model, Samsung abandoned the faster chip and some camera capabilities. This was necessary to make this phone more affordable.

Overall, in its review, Samsung claims that the S25 FE is the perfect balance between advanced technology and a reasonable price.

Samsung also announced two tablets:

Galaxy Tab S11 (will cost $800);

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (for $1200).

It should be noted separately. All the above gadgets are thinner than their predecessors.

In January 2025, Samsung presented a new series of Galaxy S25 smartphones with integrated Google Gemini artificial intelligence and Qualcomm chips.

