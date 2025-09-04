$41.370.01
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:52 AM • 8148 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins
08:49 AM • 8892 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 11120 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 10771 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 26103 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 36608 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 39529 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37158 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 67641 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Publications
Exclusives
Alternative available: Samsung unveiled Galaxy S25 FE and new tablets at IFA in Berlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

Samsung offers the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone, an affordable version of its flagship, and updates its Galaxy Tab S11 tablet lineup. All new devices are thinner than previous models.

Alternative available: Samsung unveiled Galaxy S25 FE and new tablets at IFA in Berlin

In addition to the cheaper but high-quality S25 FE smartphone, Samsung Electronics Co. also announced updates to its tablet lineup – the Galaxy Tab S11 and a separate Ultra model.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg and IFA Innovation For All.

Details

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S25 FE smartphone (estimated price $650, but in Europe it may cost from €759). The presentation took place at the IFA exhibition in Berlin:

  • FE, short for “fan edition”;
    • it is a premium model that uses the same aluminum materials and selfie camera as the Galaxy S25 (costs $800);
      • at the same time, in the FE model, Samsung abandoned the faster chip and some camera capabilities. This was necessary to make this phone more affordable.

        Overall, in its review, Samsung claims that the S25 FE is the perfect balance between advanced technology and a reasonable price.

        Samsung also announced two tablets:

        • Galaxy Tab S11 (will cost $800);
          • Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (for $1200).

            It should be noted separately. All the above gadgets are thinner than their predecessors.

            Recall

            In January 2025, Samsung presented a new series of Galaxy S25 smartphones with integrated Google Gemini artificial intelligence and Qualcomm chips.

            Samsung's investment arm is negotiating to support Exo Imaging Inc., an innovative American healthcare company.

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Technologies
            Berlin