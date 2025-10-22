$41.740.01
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicators
07:30 AM • 11781 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 19864 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 21579 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 31744 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 43732 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 42899 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 34737 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31678 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32758 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Samsung challenges Apple by presenting Galaxy XR with a new AI system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

Samsung is launching Galaxy XR glasses, developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. The headset, running on the new Android XR OS, integrates the Gemini AI assistant.

Samsung challenges Apple by presenting Galaxy XR with a new AI system

The South Korean tech manufacturer announced the launch of Galaxy XR glasses, developed in collaboration with Apple's direct competitor, Google. The main attraction of the headset with the new Android XR system is Gemini, an AI-powered assistant.

UNN reports with reference to Expansion and The Verge.

Details

Samsung announced the result of its collaboration with Google – the Galaxy XR glasses, which the South Korean electronics manufacturer previously called Project Moohan. The headset was developed in cooperation with Qualcomm and Google, and is now being launched in the US and South Korea.

The Galaxy XR will be available for $1799, which is approximately half the price of Apple's. It has been revealed that Samsung and Google are also offering an "explorer package" that includes a free year of Google AI Pro, Google Play Pass, and YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV for $1 per month for three months.

It is noted that the device runs on Google's new operating system – Android XR. This involves the launch of a new platform that will be the basis for an ecosystem of other devices, even from different manufacturers.

Galaxy XR - practical overview

So, Samsung Galaxy XR are augmented reality glasses.

At the heart of the Galaxy XR is deep integration with Gemini, meaning the functions include interaction with artificial intelligence. The device is intended to be a direct competitor to Apple.

Galaxy XR hardware. The front screen has a glass panel with several cameras for capturing your surroundings and hand gestures. Inside are micro-OLED displays that support 4K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. This should ensure smooth scrolling. Samsung promises up to 2.5 hours of battery life.

Copilot Vision now sees your entire screen: Microsoft expands AI capabilities in Windows16.07.25, 10:49 • 2754 views

In the context of comparing Galaxy XR and Vision Pro, it is noted that the materials of the new Samsung device "do not seem as premium as Apple's product." However, there are advantages, because, for example, plastic is easier to clean than fabric.

High-quality images are available inside Samsung's new device. The headset tracks:

  • what you are looking at;
    • what you are pinching with your fingers;
      • what you choose.

        Some differences between Galaxy XR and Vision Pro. Samsung's glasses have a Quest-like cursor. This cursor is on the XR menus and elements. The purpose of this element is to make it easier to determine whether the desired element is highlighted. But otherwise, the interface is almost a version of Vision Pro, but with a Google flavor, writes The Verge.

        In general, the device understands the user's environment, can see what they see, and also hear what the user hears. The developers hope that the Galaxy XR can respond in a conversational, natural, and human way.

        Android XR - new from Google

        It is noted that the augmented reality glasses run on Google's new operating system – Android XR. The company promises the launch of a new platform that will be the basis for an ecosystem of other devices, even from different manufacturers.

        Android XR is designed to adapt to a wide range of form factors – from headsets to AI-powered glasses.

        Samsung Unveiled the Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge 13.05.25, 11:07 • 3147 views

        The system was developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. It is noted that all applications created on the Android platform work on Android XR "right out of the box."

        Android XR supports: OpenXR, WebXR, and Unity. It also offers over 50 applications optimized for XR. Among them are products from brands such as: Adobe, Calm, Fox Sports, and Resolution Games.

        The company claims that it will be easy to open common applications in augmented reality, such as Google Maps, YouTube, Circle to Search with Google, and Google Photos. And the glasses are also suitable for providing an immersive virtual reality experience. Galaxy XR can also be successfully used in sports competitions and video games.

        Recall

        In the summer, Apple's ambitious plans to develop an entire family of head-worn devices became known. By 2028, Apple plans to release three updated Vision series headsets and four models of smart glasses that will offer advanced technologies.

        The year before last, the US Army accepted the first 20 prototypes of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System 1.2. This is the most advanced version of the situational awareness system

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Technologies
        South Korea
        United States
        Apple Inc.
        Google