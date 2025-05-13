$41.540.01
The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors
08:36 AM • 11951 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 12530 views

07:44 AM • 12530 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 43157 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 54852 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 64387 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 55946 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 58655 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 96054 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 96205 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 37454 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

May 13, 12:27 AM • 24357 views

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 27589 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

May 13, 02:10 AM • 34193 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 30548 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 27788 views
The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 11951 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

05:20 AM • 43157 views

05:20 AM • 43157 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

05:00 AM • 54852 views

05:00 AM • 54852 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 96054 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 02:27 PM • 96205 views

May 12, 02:27 PM • 96205 views
Samsung Unveiled the Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

Samsung Announces Galaxy S25 Edge with 5.8mm Thickness, Titanium Body, and Snapdragon 8 Elite. 200MP Dual Camera and 3900mAh Battery with Galaxy AI.

Samsung Unveiled the Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung has officially announced its new ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone, which is only 5.8 mm thick. This was reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone is only 5.8 mm thick and weighs 163 g and has a premium titanium case to protect its slim proportions. The smartphone will be available in three colors: titanium silver, titanium black, and titanium ice.

The phone is equipped with a dual camera — a 200-megapixel main lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with macro capability. In addition, despite its ultra-thin body, the S25 Edge is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and supports the full suite of Galaxy AI features, including generative photo editing, voice audio eraser, and Gemini Live.

Samsung has made the phone thinner with a smaller-than-usual 3,900mAh battery, which the developer says has been optimized to provide all-day battery life and 24 hours of video playback.

The number of mobile phone thefts in Ukraine decreased by a third in 202530.04.25, 10:55 • 9487 views

To allay any fears that the S25 Edge's slim profile may make it more susceptible to damage, the phone uses Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 with increased crack resistance. Combined with the high-quality titanium materials previously used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the phone reportedly feels reassuringly rigid to the touch.

Samsung is also touting the ProVisual image processor and improved "night shooting" capabilities, promising improved performance in a variety of lighting conditions, especially in challenging low-light scenarios.

Along with the new ultra-thin phone, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Club, a paid membership program that combines a host of benefits and discounts for Samsung fans. Members receive an introductory offer of a £100 ($132) Klarna voucher for a new phone, discounts, damage protection, and a guaranteed 50% smartphone buyback when upgrading in a year.

iPhone 17: What is already known about Apple's new line of smartphones04.04.25, 18:09 • 16164 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
