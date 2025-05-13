Samsung Unveiled the Ultra-Thin Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung has officially announced its new ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone, which is only 5.8 mm thick. This was reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone is only 5.8 mm thick and weighs 163 g and has a premium titanium case to protect its slim proportions. The smartphone will be available in three colors: titanium silver, titanium black, and titanium ice.

The phone is equipped with a dual camera — a 200-megapixel main lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with macro capability. In addition, despite its ultra-thin body, the S25 Edge is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and supports the full suite of Galaxy AI features, including generative photo editing, voice audio eraser, and Gemini Live.

Samsung has made the phone thinner with a smaller-than-usual 3,900mAh battery, which the developer says has been optimized to provide all-day battery life and 24 hours of video playback.

To allay any fears that the S25 Edge's slim profile may make it more susceptible to damage, the phone uses Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 with increased crack resistance. Combined with the high-quality titanium materials previously used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the phone reportedly feels reassuringly rigid to the touch.

Samsung is also touting the ProVisual image processor and improved "night shooting" capabilities, promising improved performance in a variety of lighting conditions, especially in challenging low-light scenarios.

Along with the new ultra-thin phone, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Club, a paid membership program that combines a host of benefits and discounts for Samsung fans. Members receive an introductory offer of a £100 ($132) Klarna voucher for a new phone, discounts, damage protection, and a guaranteed 50% smartphone buyback when upgrading in a year.

