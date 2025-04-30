The number of mobile phone thefts in Ukraine decreased by a third in 2025

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainians lost over 3.1 thousand mobile phones in the first quarter of 2025. This is almost 34% less than in the same period last year, writes UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

In total, almost 20,000 phones were stolen or lost in Ukraine in 2024. Almost 70% of all lost phones are accounted for by XIAOMI, SAMSUNG and IPHONE.

191 mobile phones have already been stolen or lost in Ukraine since the beginning of 2025. This is almost 34% less than in the same period last year. In general, the number of thefts and losses of smartphones is decreasing year by year. Thus, in 2024, 19,463 phones were stolen or lost - 33% less than in 2023.

The largest number of stolen or lost mobile phones this year was recorded in Kyiv - 352 cases (11% of the total). 10% of smartphone thefts occurred in Zaporizhzhia (331 cases) and Kyiv regions (330 cases). The least mobile phones were stolen in Kherson region (only 4 cases).

For four years in a row, Xiaomi, Samsung and iPhone are the most popular among thieves. They account for almost 70% of all stolen phones this year. Thus, in the first quarter of 2025, thieves stole or Ukrainians lost 997 Xiaomi phones, 638 Samsung phones and 573 iPhones.

Addition

The Bureau of Economic Security is investigating evasion of taxes and smuggling in the field of electronics trade. The Yabko and Yabluka networks are under suspicion, where massive violations have been discovered.