The number of mobile phone thefts in Ukraine decreased by a third in 2025

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 11224 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 119007 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 126724 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 92888 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 120209 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 103514 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 86689 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 76914 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166686 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165322 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
4.1m/s
35%
752 mm
Popular news

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 19551 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 37840 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 26997 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 19017 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 18850 views
Publications

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 18476 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 84441 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 118865 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166632 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165270 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 3014 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 67902 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 84781 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 81691 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 187227 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

The number of mobile phone thefts in Ukraine decreased by a third in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4152 views

In the first quarter of 2025, Ukrainians lost 34% fewer phones than last year. Xiaomi, Samsung and iPhone are most often stolen, and most cases are in Kyiv.

The number of mobile phone thefts in Ukraine decreased by a third in 2025

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainians lost over 3.1 thousand mobile phones in the first quarter of 2025. This is almost 34% less than in the same period last year, writes UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

In total, almost 20,000 phones were stolen or lost in Ukraine in 2024. Almost 70% of all lost phones are accounted for by XIAOMI, SAMSUNG and IPHONE.

191 mobile phones have already been stolen or lost in Ukraine since the beginning of 2025. This is almost 34% less than in the same period last year. In general, the number of thefts and losses of smartphones is decreasing year by year. Thus, in 2024, 19,463 phones were stolen or lost - 33% less than in 2023.

The largest number of stolen or lost mobile phones this year was recorded in Kyiv - 352 cases (11% of the total). 10% of smartphone thefts occurred in Zaporizhzhia (331 cases) and Kyiv regions (330 cases). The least mobile phones were stolen in Kherson region (only 4 cases).

For four years in a row, Xiaomi, Samsung and iPhone are the most popular among thieves. They account for almost 70% of all stolen phones this year. Thus, in the first quarter of 2025, thieves stole or Ukrainians lost 997 Xiaomi phones, 638 Samsung phones and 573 iPhones.

Addition

The Bureau of Economic Security is investigating evasion of taxes and smuggling in the field of electronics trade. The Yabko and Yabluka networks are under suspicion, where massive violations have been discovered.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv
Brent
$62.41
Bitcoin
$94,625.00
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.66
Золото
$3,314.65
Ethereum
$1,796.40