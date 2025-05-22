Sale of sanctioned property from online auctions brought the state UAH 2 billion in a year - Ministry of Economy
Kyiv • UNN
In a year, Prozorro online auctions brought the state over UAH 2 billion from the sale of confiscated property. The funds went to the Fund for the Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, the value of assets almost doubled.
In a year of online auctions for the sale of sanctioned property in the Prozorro system, the state received more than UAH 2 billion. All proceeds from the sale went to the Fund for the Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.
Details
Six successful sales of sanctioned property took place during the year. The value of assets increased almost twofold as a result of the auctions.
More than 2 billion hryvnias, which the state has already received from the sale of sanctioned property, is an example of how sanctions policy instruments work for the economy
Lots from the sale of sanctioned property, sold at online auctions:
• Apartment and stone processing enterprise "Kashtan" of collaborator Volodymyr Saldo;
• Apartment and agricultural company "Investagro" of Russian oligarch Mikhail Shelkov;
• packaging production plant "PentoPak" of Russian-Greek oligarch Ivan Savvidi;
• aerated concrete plant "Aeroc" of Russian oligarch Andrey Molchanov.
As indicated, the most expensive asset sold through an online auction was "Aeroc": the winner paid almost UAH 1 billion 900 million for it. At the same time, the confiscated apartment of Saldo in Odesa was the most popular: 9 participants competed for it.
The auction organizer is the State Property Fund of Ukraine.
Let us remind you
The government approved the terms of sale of the company "Aeroc", which belonged to sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrey Molchanov, in October last year.
The apartment of Volodymyr Saldo, with an area of almost 130 sq. m., located near Arcadia Beach in Odesa, was put up for auction by the State Property Fund of Ukraine in May last year with a starting price of almost UAH 1.9 million. As a result of competition from 9 participants, its final cost reached over UAH 2.9 million.