Salaries of TOP officials: in June, heads of state bodies were paid over 64 million

In June, 502 heads of central government bodies (excluding the security and defense sector) received over UAH 64 million in salaries. On average, this is almost UAH 128,000 per person, which is six times higher than the average salary in the country. The heads of the NACP, the Central Election Commission, and the Accounting Chamber received the most last month - over UAH 200,000 each. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the Ministry of Finance.

According to the agency, the average monthly salary of officials in leadership positions in state institutions was UAH 127.99 thousand, which is almost six times higher than the average earnings in the country.

The highest average payments in June were recorded in the following state institutions:

NACP - UAH 245.6 thousand;

Central Election Commission - UAH 206.4 thousand;

Accounting Chamber - UAH 202.9 thousand;

State Space Agency - UAH 193.2 thousand;

National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities - UAH 191 thousand.

Former Kyiv City Council Secretary Bondarenko received suspicion for salary fraud