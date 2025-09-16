Rzeczpospolita: In Poland, during a Russian drone raid, a house was hit by a missile from an F-16, not a drone

$41.230.05
12:18 PM • 3602 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 13038 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 24235 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 15605 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 25247 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 26779 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 14672 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 32457 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
September 16, 06:54 AM • 23245 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 59783 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 8076 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - NawrockiSeptember 16, 06:42 AM • 14507 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" droneSeptember 16, 07:02 AM • 22100 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 26967 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 11488 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast12:55 PM • 2700 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 24260 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 25271 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 26797 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 32473 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 5618 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 43190 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 42510 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 47366 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 52692 views
Rzeczpospolita: In Poland, during a Russian drone raid, a house was hit by a missile from an F-16, not a drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2336 views

In Poland, according to sources, a missile from an F-16 fighter jet, which was trying to shoot down a drone, crashed into a house in Wyryki. The prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Defense do not disclose information, but sources claim that it was an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile with a guidance system malfunction.

In Poland, the prosecutor's office does not disclose information about an "unidentified flying object" whose fragments crashed into a house in Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship. The country's Ministry of National Defense also remains silent, but according to sources, it was a missile fired from a Polish F-16 fighter jet that was trying to shoot down a drone, and its guidance system failed, reports Rzeczpospolita, writes UNN.

Details

Last week, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones. Whole drones or their fragments were found in various locations in eastern Poland. Most of the 17 detected drones were so-called "false targets" that caused no damage. Except for one case: in the village of Wyryki-Wola near Włodawa, not far from the border with Belarus, where an "unidentified flying object" - as the Lublin prosecutor's office calls it - damaged a private house. It damaged the roof and broke through the ceiling. The owners of the house survived - the owner of the house told the media that she managed to leave her bedroom a few minutes before the fragments fell into it.

After inspection, the Lublin prosecutor's office, with the support of experts, easily identified the remains of 17 drones. However, it refuses to comment on what exactly fell in Wyryki, the publication writes. "At this moment, the object has not been identified either as a drone or as its fragments," the laconic statement says.

"At this moment, I cannot say exactly what fell on the house in Wyryki; an investigation is underway, and we are waiting for the experts' conclusions," replied prosecutor Agnieszka Kępka, spokeswoman for the Lublin District Prosecutor's Office, whose military unit is investigating the massive drone attack in Poland. The conclusion will be provided by a special expert, a specialist in military weapons.

What did the on-site inspections show? "They answered some questions, but I cannot provide this information. This is the decision of the person conducting the investigation," adds prosecutor Kępka.

According to Rz, in the most important state structures dealing with state security, a missile from a Polish F-16 fighter jet, which was used to shoot down a drone, hit the house.

- the publication states.

Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk admitted last week that the downing of three drones had been confirmed. He did not name the exact location.

"It was an AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile from our F-16, which had a guidance system failure during flight and did not work. Fortunately, it did not activate and did not explode, as the safety devices of the fuses worked," one of the publication's sources notes. "There was a Russian air strike, and the Polish side defended itself," the interlocutor immediately added.

Recall

The General Staff of Poland announced the launch of the NATO mission "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen its eastern flank after Russian drones fell in Poland.

Julia Shramko

