Rzeczpospolita: In Poland, during a Russian drone raid, a house was hit by a missile from an F-16, not a drone

In Poland, the prosecutor's office does not disclose information about an "unidentified flying object" whose fragments crashed into a house in Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship. The country's Ministry of National Defense also remains silent, but according to sources, it was a missile fired from a Polish F-16 fighter jet that was trying to shoot down a drone, and its guidance system failed, reports Rzeczpospolita, writes UNN.

Details

Last week, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones. Whole drones or their fragments were found in various locations in eastern Poland. Most of the 17 detected drones were so-called "false targets" that caused no damage. Except for one case: in the village of Wyryki-Wola near Włodawa, not far from the border with Belarus, where an "unidentified flying object" - as the Lublin prosecutor's office calls it - damaged a private house. It damaged the roof and broke through the ceiling. The owners of the house survived - the owner of the house told the media that she managed to leave her bedroom a few minutes before the fragments fell into it.

After inspection, the Lublin prosecutor's office, with the support of experts, easily identified the remains of 17 drones. However, it refuses to comment on what exactly fell in Wyryki, the publication writes. "At this moment, the object has not been identified either as a drone or as its fragments," the laconic statement says.

"At this moment, I cannot say exactly what fell on the house in Wyryki; an investigation is underway, and we are waiting for the experts' conclusions," replied prosecutor Agnieszka Kępka, spokeswoman for the Lublin District Prosecutor's Office, whose military unit is investigating the massive drone attack in Poland. The conclusion will be provided by a special expert, a specialist in military weapons.

What did the on-site inspections show? "They answered some questions, but I cannot provide this information. This is the decision of the person conducting the investigation," adds prosecutor Kępka.

According to Rz, in the most important state structures dealing with state security, a missile from a Polish F-16 fighter jet, which was used to shoot down a drone, hit the house. - the publication states.

Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk admitted last week that the downing of three drones had been confirmed. He did not name the exact location.

"It was an AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile from our F-16, which had a guidance system failure during flight and did not work. Fortunately, it did not activate and did not explode, as the safety devices of the fuses worked," one of the publication's sources notes. "There was a Russian air strike, and the Polish side defended itself," the interlocutor immediately added.

Recall

The General Staff of Poland announced the launch of the NATO mission "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen its eastern flank after Russian drones fell in Poland.