Rutte: NATO defense spending will be significantly higher than 2% of GDP

Rutte: NATO defense spending will be significantly higher than 2% of GDP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77435 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced a significant increase in defense spending by the Alliance. He supported Trump's position on the need to increase military investment and called on Germany to increase its defense budget.

The future quota of defense spending by NATO countries will be much higher than 2% of gross domestic product.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with Bild, UNN reports.

The Secretary General commented on US President Trump's calls for NATO member states  to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product.

Trump was generally right with this demand, even during his last term in office. And thanks to this initiative, we have invested more. Since 2014, European allies and Canada have spent more than $640 billion on defense. More than two-thirds of NATO's partner countries now spend more than 2% on arms - thanks in part to Trump

- Rütte said.

The Secretary General noted that the Alliance needs to invest even more.

Our allies will decide in the coming months how exactly we will measure this. But I can assure you of one thing: it will be much, much, much more than 2%

- Rutte said.

In addition, Rutte said that Germany should increase military spending.

First, I must say that the Germans have done a lot of things right since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. They are sending a permanent brigade to Lithuania and supporting Ukraine with aid like no other European NATO country. They are number one in Europe. But given the size of the German economy, we naturally want them to do much more. And I'm convinced that for Germany, with its fantastic arms companies and its innovation power, that means they have to increase production. Germany should increase military spending, it will be necessary

- Rütte said.

According to him, Germany should consistently continue the path it has chosen in Europe and in Ukraine.

Germany should spend more and produce more. Obviously, this will be a subject of debate in many European countries in the coming months. I am telling you very clearly: we must prepare for war. This is the best way to avoid war

- Rutte emphasized.

“We'll have to spend trillions to deter Putin” - Rutte named the price NATO will pay if Ukraine loses.

On January 23, US President Donald Trump again asked all NATO member states to increase defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product.

Prior to his inauguration, Trump said that NATO countries should spend 5% of GDP on defense, more than doubling his demands on European allies compared to the current target.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

