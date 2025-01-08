Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia: a 13-year-old girl is among the victims

A 13-year-old girl was wounded in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"A 13-year-old girl is among the wounded in today's hostile attack. She is in hospital. Doctors assess the child's condition as moderate," said Fedorov.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, an emergency rescue operation is underway in Zaporizhzhia at the site of enemy air strikes.

"As of this hour, we know about 13 dead and dozens of wounded. The number of injured and dead is constantly increasing," Klymenko said.

According to him, the police, rescuers, medics and other specialized services are continuously working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack. They are dismantling the rubble, searching for people, and providing assistance to the victims. Every effort is being made to save as many lives as possible. In particular, police paramedics saved 5 people.

"Dozens of rescuers with special equipment are involved in the aftermath, and police investigative teams are documenting the war crime. I thank everyone who is working to stop the occupiers' terror. Both on the battlefield and in international courts," Klymenko summarized.