Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia: a 13-year-old girl is among the victims

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 53826 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148531 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128033 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135606 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171751 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110777 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164549 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104480 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113965 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131234 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130061 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 40349 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100264 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102503 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148516 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171746 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164543 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192267 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181469 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130061 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131234 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143072 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134680 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151852 views
Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia: a 13-year-old girl is among the victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31109 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, 13 people were killed, including a 13-year-old girl in moderate condition. Rescuers are working at the scene, clearing the rubble and searching for people.

A 13-year-old girl was wounded in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"A 13-year-old girl is among the wounded in today's hostile attack. She is in hospital. Doctors assess the child's condition as moderate," said Fedorov.

Add

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, an emergency rescue operation is underway in Zaporizhzhia at the site of enemy air strikes.

"As of this hour, we know about 13 dead and dozens of wounded. The number of injured and dead is constantly increasing," Klymenko said.

According to him, the police, rescuers, medics and other specialized services are continuously working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack. They are dismantling the rubble, searching for people, and providing assistance to the victims. Every effort is being made to save as many lives as possible. In particular, police paramedics saved 5 people.

"Dozens of rescuers with special equipment are involved in the aftermath, and police investigative teams are documenting the war crime. I thank everyone who is working to stop the occupiers' terror. Both on the battlefield and in international courts," Klymenko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

