Russia's strike on Kharkiv: the condition of the victims has become known
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian air strike on Kharkiv, 47 residential buildings and 13 people were damaged. Among the wounded are a 5-year-old boy and a pregnant woman, but their injuries are not serious, and some remain in hospital.
A massive air strike on Kharkiv on the evening of October 20 damaged 47 buildings and 13 people, some of whom were slightly injured, but some are still in hospital.
This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
A total of 47 residential buildings were damaged. There were 13 people who were injured, including a 5-year-old boy and a pregnant woman. I want to say that, fortunately, these injuries are not serious, but people are in hospital
He noted that people did not apply for resettlement from the damaged houses.
Recall
A massive air strike on Kharkiv on the evening of October 20 injured 13 people, including a woman 30 weeks pregnant. The strikes were reported in two districts of the city.