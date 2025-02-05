Russia's strike on Druzhkivka: body of second victim found under rubble of house

The death toll from the air strike on Druzhkivka has risen to two people, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the rescuers, during the rubble removal of the residential building, the rescuers found fragments of a body, which they handed over to the National Police for further identification.

The debris removal work has been completed, with a total of 12 tons of building structures removed.

