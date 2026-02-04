$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
02:51 PM • 156 views
The first day of talks in Abu Dhabi has concluded, they will continue on Thursday - Axios
02:49 PM • 270 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media
10:29 AM • 12404 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 20685 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 16709 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 20558 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 34578 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 49665 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 39775 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36936 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Brent Crude

Russia's oil and gas revenues halved in January, to a minimum since July 2020 - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

Russia's state oil and gas revenues halved in January, reaching their lowest level since July 2020. This decline is due to falling oil prices and a strengthening ruble.

Russia's oil and gas revenues halved in January, to a minimum since July 2020 - Reuters

Russia's state oil and gas revenues in January halved compared to the same month last year, reaching their lowest level since July 2020, citing Finance Ministry data, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The decline is due to falling oil prices and a strengthening ruble. Oil and gas revenues are crucial for Russia's state budget, which had a deficit of 5.6 trillion rubles, or 2.6% of gross domestic product, in 2025.

China increases imports of Russian oil, India reduces to a three-year low - Bloomberg03.02.26, 16:47 • 3442 views

The January figure of 393.3 billion rubles ($5.10 billion) was down from 447.8 billion rubles in December.

Oil and gas revenues are the main source of funds for the Kremlin, accounting for almost a quarter of federal budget revenues, which have been cut due to significant defense and security spending since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

This year, the budget is projected to receive 8.92 trillion rubles from oil and gas sales. Total budget revenues for 2026 are estimated at 40.283 trillion rubles.

Last year, Russia's federal budget revenues from oil and gas fell by 24% to 8.48 trillion rubles, the lowest level since 2020.

India announced diversification of supplies after agreement with the US on Russian oil imports04.02.26, 11:46 • 3026 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Ukraine