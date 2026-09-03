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Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa: 8 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

The enemy attacked Odesa overnight on September 3 and damaged a high-rise building. Eight people were injured; medical assistance is being provided to those affected.

Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa: 8 people injured

On the night of Thursday, September 3, the enemy attacked Odesa. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Odesa CMA, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, an apartment building was damaged as a result of the attack.

Later, Lysak said that it had become known that 8 people had been injured in the apartment building hit by the enemy.

All relevant services are at the scene. People are being provided with the necessary assistance

- the Head of the Odesa RMA summed up.

We remind you

The day before, 8 people, including a child, were injured in Odesa as a result of Russia's overnight attack. A 24-story residential building was damaged. Apartments were destroyed on several floors. In addition, windows were shattered and cars were damaged in nearby buildings.

Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damaged31.08.26, 23:52 • 12349 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
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Serhiy Lysak
Odesa