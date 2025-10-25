Russia's night ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to two

The night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv with ballistic missiles has already claimed the lives of two people - another injured person died in the hospital, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

One of the victims of the attack died in the hospital. With its attack, Russia killed two Kyiv residents tonight. - Tkachenko reported.

