Russia's night ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to two
Kyiv • UNN
One of the victims of Russia's night attack on Kyiv died in hospital, increasing the death toll to two. Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported the deaths of two Kyiv residents.
One of the victims of the attack died in the hospital. With its attack, Russia killed two Kyiv residents tonight.
