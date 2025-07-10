$41.770.07
Russia's night attack on Kyiv affected six districts: new footage of the aftermath

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

Russia's night attack affected six districts of Kyiv, all fires have been extinguished. 2 people died, 16 were injured, among the dead is a policewoman.

Russia's night attack on Kyiv affected six districts: new footage of the aftermath

In Kyiv, Russia's night attack affected six districts, all fires that broke out have already been extinguished, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Rescuers have extinguished fires at all locations. Emergency rescue operations are currently underway," the State Emergency Service reported.

According to the KMVA as of 10:30 AM, the following were recorded as a result of the attack on the capital:

Shevchenkivskyi district:

  • fire on the roof of a 12-story residential building. The fire has been extinguished;
    • fire in a garage cooperative. The fire has been extinguished;
      • fire in a 5-story building. The fire has been extinguished;
        • damage and fire on the top floor of a 10-story residential building;
          • fall of a part of a downed aerial target on school grounds;
            • partial damage to two office buildings at different addresses;
              • fall of debris on open ground;
                • damage to a 9-story residential building;
                  • fall of UAV remnants on the roof of a multi-story building.

                    Darnytskyi district:

                    • fire on the territory of a garage cooperative. The fire has been extinguished;
                      • fall of UAV debris in the yard of a residential building.

                        Solomianskyi district:

                        • fire in a residential building;
                          • fire on the roof of a non-residential building;
                            • fire in a warehouse.

                              Podilskyi district:

                              • fire and partial destruction of non-residential premises at three locations;
                                • damage to window glazing in a residential building;
                                  • fall of remnants of downed aerial targets on open ground at two addresses.

                                    Obolonskyi district:

                                    • fall of UAV debris on the territory of a shopping center.

                                      Desnianskyi district:

                                      • fire in a non-residential building. The fire has been extinguished.

                                        According to available information, 2 people died. Another 16 people were injured. Among the dead is a young policewoman - a subway employee.

                                        Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown

                                        Julia Shramko

                                        Julia Shramko

                                        WarKyiv
