Russia's missile attack on Odesa region claims 7 lives

In Odesa region, 7 people died as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on the port infrastructure - a seriously wounded 46-year-old port employee died in hospital, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa RMA, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the death toll from yesterday's Russian missile attack has risen to 7. This morning, a 46-year-old port worker died in hospital. Doctors did their best, but his injuries were too severe. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends.. - Kiper wrote.

Addendum

According to the prosecutor's office, on October 9 in the evening, the Russian armed forces launched missile attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa region. Initially, it was reported that six people were killed and 8 were injured and hospitalized as a result of the enemy attack. A civilian cargo ship flying the Panamanian flag was damaged.