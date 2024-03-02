Russia's attack on Odesa left 11 buildings without heating

In Odesa, 11 buildings were left without heating due to a Russian drone attack. UNN reports this with reference to data from the Odesa City Council.

Details

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said that the rubble is being cleared and search operations are underway. All operational and utility services are involved.

Three excavators and 17 dump trucks are involved in clearing the rubble.

"11 houses remain without heating. Heating stations have been set up, and the nearest schools are also hosting people. The operational headquarters is collecting information on the need to resettle people, as well as providing advice on financial assistance from the city budget and compensation for destroyed housing under the state program eVodnovnennya," the statement said.

It is noted that the builders will conduct an examination of the dilapidated building to determine whether people will be able to return to the surviving apartments.

Addendum

On Sunday, March 3, Odesa and the region mourned for the victims of the Russian drone attack.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased to four.