Russia's attack on the Kyiv region: the consequences are shown

As a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv region, houses were damaged, there is no information about casualties, the regional police reported on Telegram on Monday and showed footage of the aftermath of the Russian attack, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on September 30, the aggressor state struck again in the Kyiv region. The houses of local residents were damaged. As of 09:20, a residential building caught fire in one of the districts of the region. The fire was localized by rescuers," the statement reads.

As noted, "there is no information about the victims".

The grass flooring also caught fire, the police said.

Police officers are reportedly documenting the aftermath of the attack.

Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones at night: debris fell in 6 districts, there were fires, a cemetery was damaged