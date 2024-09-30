Kyiv region was attacked by Russian drones at night: debris fell in 6 districts, there were fires, a cemetery was damaged

Russian troops conducted a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv region. Air defense destroyed the targets, there were no casualties, but debris fell in 6 districts, there were fires, a cemetery was damaged, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy has launched another massive night attack with attack drones in the Kyiv region. The alert lasted for 7 hours. Air defense forces worked effectively in the region. The enemy targets were destroyed. There were no casualties. No hits to critical or residential infrastructure were recorded. The wreckage of the downed targets was recorded in 6 districts of the region," Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, in five districts of the region, the falling debris of downed targets caused grass and stubble to catch fire.

"In one of the districts, a fire broke out in a private house as a result of falling debris. In another, the debris damaged a cemetery," Kravchenko said.

According to him, operational groups continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the attack.

