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Russia's attack on Kyiv on August 30 — Danone denies damage to its office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Danone said that its office in Ukraine was not damaged and is operating as usual. Earlier, reports said that the SP Hall business center had been damaged.

Russia's attack on Kyiv on August 30 — Danone denies damage to its office

Information about damage to the Danone office as a result of the August 30 attack is untrue. This is reported by UNN, citing a statement by the company's press service on Instagram.

Details

Danone's office in Ukraine was not damaged and continues to operate as usual. We ask media representatives and social media users to rely only on verified information and refrain from spreading unconfirmed reports

- the company said.

Context

On Sunday, August 30, Russian forces attacked Kyiv. The strike damaged the "SP Hall" business center, which reportedly houses the offices of "Danone," "Novartis," "Nivea," "Watsons," and other international companies. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

We remind you

On the night of August 30, Russian forces attacked food and warehouse infrastructure facilities in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. According to local media, the facility in question belongs to Sandora.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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