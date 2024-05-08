Russia's attack on Kharkiv: three children are known to have been injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian strikes hit residential areas in Kharkiv, Ukraine, injuring at least 3 children.
Russian troops struck at Kharkiv, at least three children were injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Occupants strike at Kharkiv. At least three children were injured
According to him, the details are being installed.
In Kharkiv "hits" in a residential area, preliminary reports of children being injured08.05.24, 13:31 • 14806 views