In Kharkiv "hits" in a residential area, preliminary reports of children being injured
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions have occurred in a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine, which, according to preliminary reports from the city's mayor, injured children.
On Wednesday, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on "hits" in a residential area of the city and that there were preliminary injured children, UNN reports.
Hits in a residential area of the city. Preliminary - there are children affected
Before that, reported about explosions in Kharkiv.
