Russians wound five more residents of Donetsk region overnight

On February 25, five civilians were wounded in Donetsk region by Russian occupants' strikes, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Monday, UNN reports.

On February 25, Russians wounded 5 residents of Donetsk region: in Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove, Zakitne, Maksymilianivka and Chasovyi Yar - Filashkin wrote on social media.

Addendum

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Donetsk region, 1872 civilians have been killed by the occupiers' shelling, and 4620 more have been wounded. The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

