In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41496 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 162236 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96251 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 336688 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 275676 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204712 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239409 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253518 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159619 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372581 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians wound five more residents of Donetsk region overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35968 views

Another five civilians in Donetsk region were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian forces.

Russians wound five more residents of Donetsk region overnight

On February 25, five  civilians were wounded in Donetsk region by Russian occupants' strikes, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Monday, UNN reports.

On February 25, Russians wounded 5 residents of Donetsk region: in Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove, Zakitne, Maksymilianivka and Chasovyi Yar

- Filashkin wrote on social media.

Addendum 

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Donetsk region, 1872 civilians have been killed by the occupiers' shelling, and 4620 more have been wounded.  The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russian army conducts air strike in Sumy region at night, kills a couple - RMA26.02.24, 08:20 • 36665 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Chasiv Yar
Kurakhovo
Konstantinovka
Donetsk
Sums
