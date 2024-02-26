Russian army conducts air strike in Sumy region at night, kills a couple - RMA

On the night of February 26, Russian troops carried out an air strike in Sumy region, killing a couple in their home, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on February 26, at 2:15 a.m., an air strike was carried out on the Yunakivska community. The enemy used guided aerial bombs. Four explosions were recorded. Preliminary, two people died as a result of the air strike - a couple who were at home. One private house was destroyed, 5 houses were damaged," the JAC reported on social media.

All the necessary services are available on site.

