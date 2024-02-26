$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian army conducts air strike in Sumy region at night, kills a couple - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36665 views

An airstrike in the early morning hours of February 26 destroyed one house and damaged five others in the Yunakivska community of Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, killing a couple.

Russian army conducts air strike in Sumy region at night, kills a couple - RMA

On the night of February 26, Russian troops carried out an air strike in Sumy region, killing a couple in their home, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on February 26, at 2:15 a.m., an air strike was carried out on the Yunakivska community. The enemy used guided aerial bombs. Four explosions were recorded. Preliminary, two people died as a result of the air strike - a couple who were at home. One private house was destroyed, 5 houses were damaged," the JAC reported on social media.

All the necessary services are available on site.

