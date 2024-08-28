Russians wound 3 more civilians in Donetsk region
On August 27, the occupants wounded 3 civilians in Donetsk region. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has killed 2699 and wounded 5893 civilians in the region, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Russian troops wounded 3 civilians in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reports.
On August 27, Russians wounded 3 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Selydove and in Kostyantynivka
Details
Since February 24, 2022, according to the head of the RMA, Russians have killed 2699 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded 5893 more. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.
