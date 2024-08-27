Evacuation group in Donetsk region comes under fire from Russia for the third time in a week

Russian troops attacked the FPV drone of the FENIX evacuation group when the vehicle was on its way to the evacuation site in the city of Ukrainsk, Donetsk region. This was reported on Tuesday by the Interior Ministry, UNN reports.

The evacuation team came under attack from an enemy FPV drone while heading to the evacuation site in Ukrainsk, Pokrovsk district. Armored vehicle damaged - the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Two rescuers and a policeman in the car were not injured.

As noted, the enemy fired at the FENIX evacuation group for the third time in a week.

Russia fired 9 times at Donetsk: recreation centers, power lines and industrial area damaged