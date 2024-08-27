ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125449 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 130055 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 213524 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161349 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157640 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145037 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206566 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112618 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 194246 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105199 views

Russia fired 9 times at Donetsk: recreation centers, power lines and industrial area damaged

Russia fired 9 times at Donetsk: recreation centers, power lines and industrial area damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17753 views

Russian troops fired 9 times at settlements in Donetsk region. Residential buildings, industrial areas and infrastructure in several districts were damaged, and nearly 2,900 people were evacuated.

The Russian army fired 9 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. Residential buildings, industrial areas and infrastructure in several districts were damaged, and 2888 people were evacuated. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, according to UNN

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 9 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 2888 people evacuated from the front line, including 389 children

- Filashkin wrote on Telegram. 

According to the head of the RMA, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of August 27 is as follows: 

  • Pokrovsk district. A house was damaged in Kurakhove, an agricultural enterprise in Uspenivka. An industrial area was shelled in Pokrovsk. Maryinka, Grodivka and Myrnohrad communities are under fire.
  • Kramatorsk district. In the Lyman community, 5 houses in Torske and 4 in Zarichne were destroyed, and 3 recreation centers in Shchurove were damaged. A house was damaged in Malynivka of Mykolaiv community. A person was injured in Kostyantynivka, 4 private houses, a multi-storey building, a power line and 2 cars were damaged.
  • Bakhmut district. In Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. Siversk, Serebryanka and Dronivka were shelled.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

