Russia fired 9 times at Donetsk: recreation centers, power lines and industrial area damaged

The Russian army fired 9 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. Residential buildings, industrial areas and infrastructure in several districts were damaged, and 2888 people were evacuated. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, according to UNN.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 9 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 2888 people evacuated from the front line, including 389 children - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of August 27 is as follows:

Pokrovsk district. A house was damaged in Kurakhove, an agricultural enterprise in Uspenivka. An industrial area was shelled in Pokrovsk. Maryinka, Grodivka and Myrnohrad communities are under fire.

Kramatorsk district. In the Lyman community, 5 houses in Torske and 4 in Zarichne were destroyed, and 3 recreation centers in Shchurove were damaged. A house was damaged in Malynivka of Mykolaiv community. A person was injured in Kostyantynivka, 4 private houses, a multi-storey building, a power line and 2 cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district. In Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. Siversk, Serebryanka and Dronivka were shelled.

