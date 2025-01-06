Russians tried to destroy a crossing point in Kharkiv region at night - RMA

Last night, the Russians tried to destroy the crossing from the left bank to the right bank of the Oskil River, which complicated the delivery of humanitarian supplies and evacuation measures. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

The frontline in the Kharkiv sector is unchanged. There were enemy attacks, all of them were repelled. The situation is more difficult in the Kupyansk sector. Last night the enemy tried to destroy the civilian transport and logistics infrastructure there. In fact, they tried to cross the river from the left bank (of the Oskil River - ed.) to the right bank, which complicated the delivery of humanitarian supplies and evacuation measures. We are currently working on restoring it. However, this work is ongoing, because the enemy is trying to destroy our logistics almost every day - Syniehubov said.

Recall

On the morning of January 6, Russian troops shelled the village of Orishanka in Kharkiv region with Tornado MLRS, causing damage.

The Russian occupiers continue to actively advance with infantry in the Kharkiv region. They can afford to send up to 100 people to attack in waves.