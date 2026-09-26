Russians struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs: two killed, child among those injured

Aftermath of the Russian attack in Sumy on September 26. Photo: t.me/hryhorov_oleg

Sumy came under another attack by the Russian Federation using guided aerial bombs on Saturday, September 26; two people are known to have been killed and three injured, including a child. This was reported on social media by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.

Sumy. The Russians have attacked the city again with guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings, which the enemy has attacked before, and other civilian infrastructure came under fire. Unfortunately, two people are known to have been killed in the Kovpakivskyi district. There are also at least three injured people, including a child - Hryhorov wrote.

According to him, everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Фото: Національна поліція України

Update

According to data from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy Region, over the past day, one person was killed and 18 civilians were injured in the region as a result of Russian attacks, including four children.