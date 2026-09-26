Russians struck Sumy with guided aerial bombs: two killed, child among those injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy, a Russian guided aerial bomb attack destroyed residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. Two people were killed and three others were injured, including a child.
Sumy came under another attack by the Russian Federation using guided aerial bombs on Saturday, September 26; two people are known to have been killed and three injured, including a child. This was reported on social media by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN writes.
Sumy. The Russians have attacked the city again with guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings, which the enemy has attacked before, and other civilian infrastructure came under fire. Unfortunately, two people are known to have been killed in the Kovpakivskyi district. There are also at least three injured people, including a child
According to him, everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance.
Update
According to data from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy Region, over the past day, one person was killed and 18 civilians were injured in the region as a result of Russian attacks, including four children.