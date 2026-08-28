Russians struck "Nova Poshta" in the Kyiv region again while the aftermath of the first strike was being dealt with

In Sviatopetrivske, Kyiv region, Russian forces attacked the Nova Poshta warehouse facilities again while a fire was being extinguished following an earlier strike. On August 28, this was reported by Bilohorodka village head Anton Ovsiienko, UNN writes.

Details

The first strike damaged Nova Poshta's warehouse facilities and a nearby manufacturing facility. Information about those killed and injured is being clarified.

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According to Ovsiienko, almost an hour after the first strike, while rescuers were working at the site and extinguishing the fire, two more strikes were carried out on the same location.

The rescuers managed to move to a safer place - the village head reported.

The aftermath is still being dealt with at the site

Currently, units of the State Emergency Service, the local fire department, police and municipal services are working in Sviatopetrivske. Significant smoke is being observed at the site

Residents of Sviatopetrivske and the surrounding areas were urged to close their windows and not go outside unless necessary. People were also asked not to approach the site of the attack because of the danger of further strikes.

On August 28, traffic was temporarily restricted on part of Kyivska Street in the direction of Boiarka. Restrictions will also apply to parts of Industrialna and Chornovola streets in Sviatopetrivske.

In Kyiv, 13 air raid alerts were declared in one day — a new anti-record during the war