Russians struck near a store in the center of Kupyansk: one dead and two wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 181 views

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops shelled the city center, hitting near a store. As a result of the attack, a 55-year-old woman was killed, and two more people were injured.

Russians struck near a store in the center of Kupyansk: one dead and two wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck the center of Kupyansk, targeting civilians near a store, resulting in one fatality and two injured, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked civilians in Kupyansk. A Russian shell hit the central part of the city, near a store. Unfortunately, a 55-year-old woman died.

- wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, two more people sustained blast injuries - a 56-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. The injured were hospitalized, and medics are stabilizing their condition.

Addition

According to the head of the Oblast Military Administration, over the past day, 9 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, 5 people were injured: in the village of Prykolotne, Vilkhuvatka community, a 57-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Savyntsi, 22-year-old and 39-year-old women and a 23-year-old man were injured, Syniehubov reported.

In the village of Vyshneva, Savyntsi community, a 56-year-old man was injured as a result of an unknown object exploding.

Over the past day, the enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region: 38 unguided aerial missiles; 8 KABs; 12 Geran-2 type UAVs; 1 Lancet type UAV; 1 Molniya type UAV; 2 FPV drones; 1 UAV (type being determined).

Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in Kupyansk district, a communal service vehicle and 2 civilian vehicles (Vilkhuvatka, Slyzneve villages) were damaged; in Izium district, 4 houses, 2 outbuildings (Boini village), an administrative building, power grids, and a car (Savyntsi village) were damaged.

Julia Shramko

