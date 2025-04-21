Russians struck Kharkiv region again: one person died

In the evening of April 21, the Russian army hit a 24-year-old man with an FPV drone in the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region. It also struck Kupiansk with artillery, where a woman was injured. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram, reports UNN.

In the evening in the village of Ivashky, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district, an enemy FPV drone hit a 24-year-old man who was riding a scooter. The victim died on the spot - the message says.

In addition, on April 21, at about 19:20, the Russian army carried out an artillery shelling of Kupiansk. The impact was on the private residential sector: a 58-year-old resident suffered an acute reaction to stress.

Let us remind you

On April 21, at about 17:00, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, killing two people. Residential buildings were also damaged.

Kharkiv region: enemy attacked a settlement near Kupyansk, a multi-story building was on fire