Russians struck Kharkiv region again: one person died

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 20507 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 63369 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 39623 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 37803 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 39559 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 30048 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 25101 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 66672 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 39421 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53274 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1.2m/s
50%
749 mm
Popular news

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 17437 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 39641 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 18951 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 31446 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 36018 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 36032 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 63369 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 31459 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 39653 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 66672 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Pope Francis

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Binyamin Netanyahu

Oleh Kiper

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 15244 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 18963 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 17447 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 52095 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 53950 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

SAR-Lupe

The Guardian

Facebook

Russians struck Kharkiv region again: one person died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In the village of Ivashky, an enemy drone hit a 24-year-old man on a scooter, he died. Also, the Russian army shelled Kupyansk, where a 58-year-old woman suffered an acute reaction to stress.

Russians struck Kharkiv region again: one person died

In the evening of April 21, the Russian army hit a 24-year-old man with an FPV drone in the village of Ivashky, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region. It also struck Kupiansk with artillery, where a woman was injured. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram, reports UNN.

In the evening in the village of Ivashky, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district, an enemy FPV drone hit a 24-year-old man who was riding a scooter. The victim died on the spot

- the message says.

In addition, on April 21, at about 19:20, the Russian army carried out an artillery shelling of Kupiansk. The impact was on the private residential sector: a 58-year-old resident suffered an acute reaction to stress.

Let us remind you

On April 21, at about 17:00, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, killing two people. Residential buildings were also damaged. 

Kharkiv region: enemy attacked a settlement near Kupyansk, a multi-story building was on fire21.04.25, 06:29 • 3548 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kupyansk
Brent
$66.52
Bitcoin
$87,342.70
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,434.35
Ethereum
$1,575.85