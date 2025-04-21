Kharkiv region: enemy attacked a settlement near Kupyansk, a multi-story building was on fire

On Sunday afternoon, April 20, the enemy attacked the village of Kivsharivka in the Kupyansk community of Kharkiv Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the strike hit a five-story residential building. 36 apartments were on fire over an area of 1600 sq. m.

There are no casualties or injuries - the building was uninhabited - the report says.

The department clarified that fire and rescue units and State Emergency Service medics were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

Recall

In Kharkiv, on the evening of April 20, a fire broke out in a 12-story residential building, the fire covered 50 sq. m. Rescuers evacuated 15 residents, including five children.

Earlier in the Balakliia forestry in Kharkiv Oblast, a fire truck exploded on an explosive object while extinguishing a fire. Two foresters suffered from acute stress reaction.

