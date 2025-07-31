Russians struck an apartment building in Kramatorsk: one person reported dead and 11 wounded

Russian troops launched a targeted strike on a high-rise building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region; half of the building was destroyed; one person was killed and 11 wounded, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At least 1 person died and 11 were wounded in Kramatorsk. The Russians launched a targeted strike on a 5-story building, half of the building was completely destroyed. Among the injured, 1 person is in serious condition. - Filashkin wrote.

Kramatorsk shelled by Russia: city center hit