Russians struck an apartment building in Kramatorsk: one person reported dead and 11 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Kramatorsk, as a result of a Russian strike on a 5-story building, 1 person died and 11 were wounded, one of them in serious condition. Half of the building is completely destroyed.
Russian troops launched a targeted strike on a high-rise building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region; half of the building was destroyed; one person was killed and 11 wounded, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
At least 1 person died and 11 were wounded in Kramatorsk. The Russians launched a targeted strike on a 5-story building, half of the building was completely destroyed. Among the injured, 1 person is in serious condition.
Kramatorsk shelled by Russia: city center hit31.07.25, 15:47 • 1278 views