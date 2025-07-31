Russians struck an apartment building in Kramatorsk: one person reported dead and 11 wounded

$41.770.02
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 22275 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 16999 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 24997 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 32456 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 172488 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 216674 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 109271 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 93769 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 133699 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damagedJuly 31, 03:22 AM • 62483 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 31, 04:00 AM • 57344 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 57210 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsJuly 31, 06:16 AM • 47775 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the USJuly 31, 06:53 AM • 67407 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 172484 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 216667 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 157260 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 175688 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 217298 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 108963 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 171423 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 228393 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 274660 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 206717 views
Russians struck an apartment building in Kramatorsk: one person reported dead and 11 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

In Kramatorsk, as a result of a Russian strike on a 5-story building, 1 person died and 11 were wounded, one of them in serious condition. Half of the building is completely destroyed.

Russians struck an apartment building in Kramatorsk: one person reported dead and 11 wounded

Russian troops launched a targeted strike on a high-rise building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region; half of the building was destroyed; one person was killed and 11 wounded, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At least 1 person died and 11 were wounded in Kramatorsk. The Russians launched a targeted strike on a 5-story building, half of the building was completely destroyed. Among the injured, 1 person is in serious condition.

- Filashkin wrote.

Kramatorsk shelled by Russia: city center hit31.07.25, 15:47 • 1278 views

Julia Shramko

War
Kramatorsk