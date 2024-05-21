Russians struck 2,360 times in Donetsk region in 24 hours, there are injured

Russian troops fired 2360 times in Donetsk region over the past day, damaging 17 residential buildings and wounding 2 civilians, 1 person was killed in Krasnohorivka earlier, the regional police reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, the enemy launched 2360 attacks in the Donetsk region over the last day.

The Russian shelling affected 7 localities: the cities of Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, the villages of New York, Pivnichne, and the villages of Bilokuzmynivka, Yelizavetivka, and Zavitne.

According to the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, Russians shelled Donetsk region's settlements eight times in just 24 hours.

According to the police, 17 residential buildings were damaged. Two civilians were injured.

In particular, according to the police:

The occupants attacked Pivnichne with a drone, injuring a civilian.

with a drone, injuring a civilian. In Yelizavetivka a person was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by the Russian Federation. A private house was damaged.

a person was wounded as a result of artillery shelling by the Russian Federation. A private house was damaged. Russia drops two KAB-250 guided bombs on New York - 13 private houses are destroyed.

- 13 private houses are destroyed. One building each was damaged in Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk and Zavetne.

In addition, they managed to establish information about a resident of Krasnohorivka who died as a result of Russian shelling on May 15. The body of the deceased was transported to the morgue by the White Angel group, the police said.

