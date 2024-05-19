A brigade of power engineers came under attack from an enemy kamikaze drone in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
A team of power engineers in Donetsk Oblast came under fire from an enemy Lancet drone while carrying out repairs, but there were no casualties.
A group of power engineers in Donetsk Oblast who were carrying out repairs were attacked by a hostile Lancet drone. There were no casualties among the workers. UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Energy.
In Donetsk Oblast, a team of power engineers came under fire from an enemy Lancet while carrying out repairs. Fortunately, no one was injured. The workers stopped work and left the scene
Recall
Over the past 24 hours , Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,000 times at Ukrainian positions, with intense fighting in different directions.