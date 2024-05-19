A brigade of power engineers came under attack from an enemy kamikaze drone in Donetsk region

A group of power engineers in Donetsk Oblast who were carrying out repairs were attacked by a hostile Lancet drone. There were no casualties among the workers. UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Over the past 24 hours , Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,000 times at Ukrainian positions, with intense fighting in different directions.