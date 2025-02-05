Russians strike at the center of Kharkiv: the mayor reported arrivals and fires
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a drone strike on an administrative building in the Saltovsky district. The strike started a fire, damaging the windows of a high-rise building and a gas station.
The Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv with a drone. This was reported on the night of February 5 by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
We have information about a "shahed" attack on the central part of the city. We are looking into the details
Later, Terekhov said that the enemy attack hit an administrative building in Saltivsky district.
The enemy struck at an administrative building located in Saltove district. There is a fire at the site of the hit.
Also, according to the official, the windows of the high-rise building opposite were smashed. A gas station was damaged.
A TSN crew came under fire from an FPV drone while filming a story about the military near Vovchansk. The 31-year-old cameraman was injured and taken to the hospital.
