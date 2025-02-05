ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 5077 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 58123 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101462 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104939 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122243 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102001 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128696 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103501 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113281 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116897 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russians strike at the center of Kharkiv: the mayor reported arrivals and fires

Russians strike at the center of Kharkiv: the mayor reported arrivals and fires

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29566 views

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a drone strike on an administrative building in the Saltovsky district. The strike started a fire, damaging the windows of a high-rise building and a gas station.

The Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv with a drone. This was reported on the night of February 5 by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

We have information about a "shahed" attack on the central part of the city. We are looking into the details

- Terekhov said in his post. 

Later, Terekhov said that the enemy attack hit an administrative building in Saltivsky district.

The enemy struck at an administrative building located in Saltove district. There is a fire at the site of the hit.

- Mayor Igor Terekhov wrote. 

Also, according to the official, the windows of the high-rise building opposite were smashed. A gas station was damaged.

A TSN crew came under fire from an FPV drone while filming a story about the military near Vovchansk. The 31-year-old cameraman was injured and taken to the hospital.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
dniproDnipro
kharkivKharkiv

