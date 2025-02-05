Russians strike at the center of Kharkiv: the mayor reported arrivals and fires

The Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv with a drone. This was reported on the night of February 5 by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

We have information about a "shahed" attack on the central part of the city. We are looking into the details - Terekhov said in his post.

Later, Terekhov said that the enemy attack hit an administrative building in Saltivsky district.

The enemy struck at an administrative building located in Saltove district. There is a fire at the site of the hit. - Mayor Igor Terekhov wrote.

Also, according to the official, the windows of the high-rise building opposite were smashed. A gas station was damaged.

