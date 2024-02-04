Russians strike at Nikopol district, destroying three dozen houses - OVA

The occupation army struck Nikopol with heavy artillery, destroying more than 30 private buildings. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

More than three dozen smashed private houses. 9 - outbuildings. Damaged gas pipelines and power lines. These are the consequences of the Russian terror in Nikopol region today the statement said.

The occupiers fired from heavy artillery. They were targeting with kamikaze drones. In total, the area experienced 5 attacks during the day. Nikopol and Myrovska community were under attack.

According to the head of the OVA, people survived.

