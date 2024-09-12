Russians strike at Kharkiv: there is a hit near a private house

Russian occupants attacked Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, there was a hit near a private house. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"The occupants attacked Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, there was a hit near a private house. There is no information about the victims yet. Inspection of the site is ongoing," wrote Syniehubov.

Addendum

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported two "arrivals" in a densely populated area of the city.