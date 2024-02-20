Russians shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyno - DeepState

On February 18, Russian troops during an offensive on the village of Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region , captured part of a large stronghold and shot Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the DeepState monitoring group, UNN reports.

Katsaps again shot Ukrainian soldiers, this time near Robotyno. According to neighboring units, on February 18, the Katsaps attacked the village from the south and captured part of a large stronghold where three soldiers of the 3rd Brigade "Spartan" remained - analysts say.

The footage that has already appeared online shows two soldiers coming out of a trench. One of them is probably wounded. Then the occupiers shoot at them.

DeepState notes that the enemy has once again ignored the rules and customs of war by killing the captured soldiers.

Addendum

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to clarify all the circumstances of the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers at the Zenit position in Avdiivka.