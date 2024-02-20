ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Russians shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyno - DeepState

Russians shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyno - DeepState

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22264 views

The Russian military shot Ukrainian prisoners of war near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, on February 18.

On February 18, Russian troops during an offensive on the village of Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region , captured part of a large stronghold and shot Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the DeepState monitoring group, UNN reports.

 Katsaps again shot Ukrainian soldiers, this time near Robotyno. According to neighboring units, on February 18, the Katsaps attacked the village from the south and captured part of a large stronghold where three soldiers of the 3rd Brigade "Spartan" remained

- analysts say.

The footage that has already appeared online shows two soldiers coming out of a trench. One of them is probably wounded. Then the occupiers shoot at them. 

DeepState notes that the enemy has once again ignored the rules and customs of war by killing the captured soldiers.

Shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka: investigation is still establishing the exact number of victims20.02.24, 15:42 • 22587 views

Addendum

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to clarify all the circumstances of the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers at the Zenit position in Avdiivka.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
avdiivkaAvdiivka
united-nationsUnited Nations

