Shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka: investigation is still establishing the exact number of victims

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100786 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111144 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153783 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157473 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253744 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174852 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165980 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227703 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 41168 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 23371 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28417 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34624 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 32005 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253744 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227703 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213550 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239203 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225839 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100786 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70946 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77482 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113558 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114422 views
Shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka: investigation is still establishing the exact number of victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22588 views

The pre-trial investigation into the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka by the Russian occupiers continues to work to establish the exact number of victims and identify the perpetrators.

The pre-trial investigation into the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka by the occupiers is still establishing the exact number of victims. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office Anastasia Medvedeva on one of the TV channels, UNN reports.

She reminded that on Sunday, information was entered into the URPTI under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder).

"Currently, a number of investigative actions are being carried out in the said criminal proceedings aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident, the perpetrators of the crime, as well as identifying the victims who were killed by the Russians. Investigative actions are also underway to identify eyewitnesses who may be able to disclose details," the spokeswoman said.

All we have now is a video, and it is not of very good quality. We need to confirm that these are the people. Therefore, it will take some time to identify the victims. We do not have access to the area to conduct a detailed examination. We also do not have access to the bodies to confirm the causes of death. Therefore, it will take time to identify them. Currently, the pre-trial investigation is still establishing the exact number of victims

- Medvedeva said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
avdiivkaAvdiivka
united-nationsUnited Nations

