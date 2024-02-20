Shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka: investigation is still establishing the exact number of victims

The pre-trial investigation into the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka by the occupiers is still establishing the exact number of victims. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office Anastasia Medvedeva on one of the TV channels, UNN reports.

She reminded that on Sunday, information was entered into the URPTI under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder).

"Currently, a number of investigative actions are being carried out in the said criminal proceedings aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident, the perpetrators of the crime, as well as identifying the victims who were killed by the Russians. Investigative actions are also underway to identify eyewitnesses who may be able to disclose details," the spokeswoman said.

All we have now is a video, and it is not of very good quality. We need to confirm that these are the people. Therefore, it will take some time to identify the victims. We do not have access to the area to conduct a detailed examination. We also do not have access to the bodies to confirm the causes of death. Therefore, it will take time to identify them. Currently, the pre-trial investigation is still establishing the exact number of victims - Medvedeva said.

