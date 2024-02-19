Occupants promised to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Zenit, but instead shot them dead - statement of the 110th Brigade

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97122 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110297 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152993 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156773 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252774 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174683 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165850 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148403 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227178 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31152 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27684 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34609 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27837 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24780 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252774 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227178 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238783 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225471 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97130 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69500 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76006 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113392 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114266 views
Occupants promised to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Zenit, but instead shot them dead - statement of the 110th Brigade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108386 views

The Russian military promised to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the Zenit position in Avdiivka, but instead shot five defenders, and the fate of the sixth soldier is unclear.

The Russian military pledged to evacuate the wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the Zenit position in Avdiivka and provide them with assistance, but instead shot five defenders. The information about the sixth soldier has not yet been confirmed, most likely he was from the unit's attached unit. This was reported by the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko, UNN reports.

"Regarding the Zenit position. The personnel of the 110th Brigade withdrew from Avdiivka in the face of continuous bombardment by enemy aircraft and artillery shelling, constant attacks by fpv drones, attacks on evacuation vehicles, and shelling of evacuation routes. Several seriously wounded and killed servicemen could not be evacuated," the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy developed a rapid, large-scale offensive, leaving no chance for repeated attempts.

"Due to the complete encirclement of the Zenit stronghold, it was decided to contact the coordination center and organizations negotiating with the enemy to exchange prisoners to help our seriously wounded unarmed soldiers, in accordance with international rules of warfare and laws protecting prisoners of war. The enemy informed the coordinators of this process that they agree to evacuate our wounded and provide them with assistance, and subsequently exchange them. Our soldiers were ordered to save their lives," the brigade said in a statement.

Brigadier General Marko Bezruchko's brigade notes that they learned about the events that followed from enemy resources.

"In the video released by the enemy from the captured Zenit position, relatives identified Heorhiy Pavlov, Andriy Dubnytsky, and Ivan Zhytnyk as dead. According to our information, the enemy also shot Oleksandr Zinchuk and Mykola Savosik. The information about the sixth soldier has not been confirmed yet, most likely he was from the unit attached to him," the military said.

Addendum

Earlier, the Ukrainian monitoring project DeepState reported that Russians had shot 6 captured Ukrainian soldiers at the Muzei position (on Zenit).

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the shootings of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele.

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
avdiivkaAvdiivka

