Occupants promised to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Zenit, but instead shot them dead - statement of the 110th Brigade

The Russian military pledged to evacuate the wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the Zenit position in Avdiivka and provide them with assistance, but instead shot five defenders. The information about the sixth soldier has not yet been confirmed, most likely he was from the unit's attached unit. This was reported by the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko, UNN reports.

"Regarding the Zenit position. The personnel of the 110th Brigade withdrew from Avdiivka in the face of continuous bombardment by enemy aircraft and artillery shelling, constant attacks by fpv drones, attacks on evacuation vehicles, and shelling of evacuation routes. Several seriously wounded and killed servicemen could not be evacuated," the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy developed a rapid, large-scale offensive, leaving no chance for repeated attempts.

"Due to the complete encirclement of the Zenit stronghold, it was decided to contact the coordination center and organizations negotiating with the enemy to exchange prisoners to help our seriously wounded unarmed soldiers, in accordance with international rules of warfare and laws protecting prisoners of war. The enemy informed the coordinators of this process that they agree to evacuate our wounded and provide them with assistance, and subsequently exchange them. Our soldiers were ordered to save their lives," the brigade said in a statement.

Brigadier General Marko Bezruchko's brigade notes that they learned about the events that followed from enemy resources.

"In the video released by the enemy from the captured Zenit position, relatives identified Heorhiy Pavlov, Andriy Dubnytsky, and Ivan Zhytnyk as dead. According to our information, the enemy also shot Oleksandr Zinchuk and Mykola Savosik. The information about the sixth soldier has not been confirmed yet, most likely he was from the unit attached to him," the military said.

Addendum

Earlier, the Ukrainian monitoring project DeepState reported that Russians had shot 6 captured Ukrainian soldiers at the Muzei position (on Zenit).

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the shootings of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele.