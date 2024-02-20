ukenru
Occupants shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka: Lubinets appeals to the UN and ICRC

Occupants shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka: Lubinets appeals to the UN and ICRC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33087 views

The occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka, violating international law. Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to clarify all the circumstances of the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers at the Zenit position in Avdiivka. The Ombudsman reported this in Telegram, UNN reports. 

The ZENIT stronghold and the killed Ukrainian defenders.  I, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, urgently sent letters to the ICRC and the UN to record this war crime and clarify all the circumstances. I should note that this is not the first time that Russia has grossly violated international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions by executing prisoners of war

- Lubinets said. 

He noted that due to the complete encirclement of the Zenit stronghold, the Ukrainian command decided to contact the coordination center and organizations negotiating with the enemy to provide assistance to our seriously wounded unarmed soldiers.  The occupiers reported that they agreed to evacuate the wounded Ukrainian defenders and provide them with assistance, and later to exchange them. 

According to the Ombudsman, in a video released by the enemy from the captured Zenit position, the families of the defenders identified Heorhiy Pavlov, Andriy Dubnytsky and Ivan Zhytnyk as dead. They were also accompanied by Oleksandr Zinchuk and Mykola Savosik, who were shot by the occupiers. The information about the sixth soldier has not yet been confirmed, Lubinets said. 

I call on the entire civilized world to unite and increase pressure on the terrorist country, because there are no laws or agreements for Russia. They accept only force

- said the Ombudsman.

Recall 

Occupants shot 6 captured defenders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces mechanized brigade at one of the positions in Avdiivka.  Two more Ukrainian soldiers were killed near the village of Vesele, Bakhmut district. 

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the shootings of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiivka and Vesele.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
avdiivkaAvdiivka
united-nationsUnited Nations
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut

Contact us about advertising